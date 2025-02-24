Yash’s ‘Toxic’ being filmed in Kannada and English

The makers of Yash’s highly anticipated film Toxic are aiming for a global reach by shooting it simultaneously in Kannada and English, which has resulted in extended filming schedules. Writer-director Geetu Mohandas confirmed the decision, stating that the film is crafted to resonate with both Indian and international audiences. She emphasized that Toxic blends artistic vision with commercial storytelling, breaking language and cultural barriers to create a universally engaging narrative.

Produced by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions, Toxic will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The team recently unveiled a first-look teaser featuring Yash, generating excitement among fans. Producer Venkat K Narayana highlighted the film’s ambitious vision, stressing that they have taken an all-in approach to ensure a high-quality cinematic experience that represents Indian cinema on the global stage.

The film boasts an international technical crew, including action choreographer JJ Perry, known for his work in Django Unchained and John Wick. Visual effects are handled by Double Negative (DNEG), the studio behind Inception, Tenet, Interstellar, and Dune. With top-tier talent and a global production strategy, Toxic aims to set new standards for Indian cinema.