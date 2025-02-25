IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai as temperatures soar to 38°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for a heatwave in Mumbai and surrounding areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to soar to 37-38°C, nearly 5°C above the usual February average. Meanwhile, IMD forecasts a gradual rise in minimum temperatures across Northwest India, with an increase of 3-5°C over the next four days, followed by a slight dip of 2-3°C. Maximum temperatures in the plains of Northwest India are also expected to rise by 2°C before cooling down later in the week.

No major temperature changes are predicted for Central India and Gujarat today, but a gradual increase of 2-3°C is expected in the coming days. Hot and humid conditions may develop in parts of Konkan, Goa, and coastal Karnataka until February 28. Meanwhile, colder regions are witnessing contrasting weather conditions, with Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir receiving fresh snowfall on February 20. The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has forecast rain and snow between February 26 and 28, with Srinagar recording 4.8°C and Gulmarg dropping to -1°C.

In Himachal Pradesh, upper-altitude areas have experienced continuous snowfall over the past 24 hours, with Kufri witnessing light snowfall. This fresh snow has attracted tourists and brought optimism to local tourism and horticulture sectors. Many in these industries are hoping for more snowfall, which could enhance agricultural conditions and boost tourism activity in the region.