Maha Shivratri 2025: Famous Lord Shiva Temples in Ujjain

Mumbai: Maha Shivratri also known as ‘the Great Night of Shiva’ is a Hindu festival. It is a special day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri occurs once a year, on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna. This year, the festival will fall on Wednesday, February 26, with the Nishita Kaal Puja (midnight worship) taking place from 12:09 am to 12:59 am on February 27.

Maha Shivratri celebrations are associated with several stories about Lord Shiva. Generally, Maha Shivratri is celebrated as the anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, but there are many other stories in various texts and scriptures describing why Maha Shivratri is celebrated.

According to Puranas, Shivratri is celebrated as the day Shiva saved the world from the pot of poison that emerged during the great mythical churning of the ocean called Samudra Manthan.

Ujjain, also known as the ‘City of Temples is in Madhya Pradesh. It is believed to be one of the seven sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. This city is located on the banks of the Shipra Rive

Here are five must-visit temples in Ujjain:

Mahakaleshwar Temple:

This iconic temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas (holiest Shiva shrines in India). This temple is known for its unique lingam, which is believed to be self-manifested. The idol of Mahakaleshwar is known to be dakshinamurti, which means that it is facing the south.

Kal Bhairav Mandir:

This temple is dedicated to the fierce and protective form of Lord Shiva, Bhairava. While Mahakaleshwar focuses on Shiva’s benevolent aspects, devotees visit Kal Bhairav Mandir seeking blessings for protection and warding off negativity.

Gadh Kalika Temple:

Nestled atop a hill, this temple offers panoramic views of the city and houses a powerful Shakti Peeth (a sacred site associated with the divine feminine). During Mahashivratri, devotees visit this temple to seek blessings from both Lord Shiva and the divine mother.

Harsiddhi temple:

Harsiddhi Temple is dedicated to the goddess Harsiddhi, an incarnation of Devi Parvati. It is believed that offering prayers at this temple fulfils desires and bestows prosperity upon devotees.

Mangalnath temple:

Perched atop the Mangalnath Hill overlooking the serene surroundings of Ujjain, the Mangalnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva as the presiding deity of Mars (Mangal). It is considered one of the most sacred temples for the worship of Lord Shiva.