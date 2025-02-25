PC shipments in India surge 3.8 Percent in 2024

New Delhi: PC sales in India witnessed a 3.8 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth in 2024. Total shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations in India touched 14.4 million units last year. This includes 4.5 percent YoY growth in shipments of notebooks and 1.8 percent YoY in shipments of desktops. Workstation shipments recorded the highest growth at 10.9 percent. A report by market research firm IDC showed this.

In Q4 2024 the overall market grew by 6.9 percent YoY, driven by a 9.6 percent YoY growth in the notebook category. Premium notebook shipments grew by 13.8 percent YoY in 2024. The consumer segment grew by 2.6 percent YoY in 2024, while the commercial segment grew by 5.1 percent YoY. The enterprise and government segments registered 10.6 percent YoY growth in the same period.

HP secured first place in the overall PC market in 2024 with 30.1 percent market share. While its government and enterprise segments grew by 14.7 percent and 14.3 percent respectively, its consumer segment declined by 7.5 percent YoY due to increasing competition, especially in the eTailer channel.

Also Read: Lenovo launches new laptop in India: Price, Features

Lenovo, came second on the list with a 17.2 percent market share last year. The brand grew across both the consumer and commercial segments by 7 percent and 7.4 percent YoY respectively. Shipments to the enterprise segment and a consistent push through eTailers led to 7.3 percent YoY growth.

Dell came in third with a 16.1 percent market share in 2024 while Acer took fourth place with a 15.1 percent market share. As per the report, Acer’s growth is the highest among the top five vendors last year mainly driven by the eTailer push, aggressive pricing, and steep discounts. Acer grew by 48.4 percent YoY in the consumer segment.

Asus came in fifth position by grabbing a 7 percent market share by maintaining a healthy channel inventory. IDC notes that the vendor increased its footprint in the commercial segment growing by 18.4 percent YoY there in last year.