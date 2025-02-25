Ramadan 2025: UAE reduces working hours for private sector employees

Dubai: Authorities inthe UAE has announced reduced working hours for private sector employees during the month of Ramadan. Working hours will be reduced by two hours across the UAE. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced this.

Private sector companies may, in accordance with their interests and the nature of their work, apply flexible work patterns or remote work within the limits of the daily working hours specified during the month of Ramadan.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (Fahr) announced working hours for public sector employees. These will be from 9am to 2.30pm between Monday and Thursday, while on Fridays, work will commence from 9am to 12pm.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar and is a time when Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and other activities from sunrise until sunset. Depending on the moon’s crescent sighting, Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025, according to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.