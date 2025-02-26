Boat launches two new smartwatches in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Boat has unveiled the Ultima Prime and Ultima Ember smartwatches in India. Boat Ultima Prime and the Ultima Ember smartwatches are both priced in India at Rs. 1,899. They are available for purchase in the country via the Boat website, Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores. The newly launched smartwatches are offered in Royal Berry, Rose Gold, Steel Black and Silver Mist colour options. The Boat Ultima Prime comes in additional Forest Green and Onyx Black shades, while the Boat Ultima Ember is available in a Bold Black colourway as well.

The Boat Ultima Prime sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466×466 pixels, 700 nits brightness and Always-On Display support. The Wake Gesture feature allows users to check notifications or the time with a flick of the wrist. Meanwhile, the Boat Ultima Ember comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a 368×448 pixels resolution and 800 nits brightness level.

Both Boat Ultima Prime and Ultima Ember watches support Bluetooth calling and have a dial pad with storage of up to 20 contacts. They carry inbuilt mic and speaker units as well as functional crowns. They support customisable cloud-based watch faces and come pre-installed with more than 100 sports modes. They are equipped with heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2), sleep, stress and menstrual cycle trackers.

The Boat Ultima Prime and the Ultima Ember are backed by a 300mAh battery each. The Prime and the Ember variants are claimed to offer a usage time of up to five and 15 days, respectively. With Bluetooth calling, the battery life is said to be reduced to three to five days. They are said to meet the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.