Ducati launches new adventure bike in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Italian manufacturer Ducati has launched the DesertX Discovery in the Indian market. The tour-friendly version of the adventure bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 21.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ducati DesertX Discovery comes with a silhouette similar to the standard version of the bike. It gets a unique livery with black, white and red colours. The brand has added elements like bull-bar protection around the fuel tank, a large windscreen, radiator guard, belly guard, engine bash play, centre stand, and hard-case panniers. The brand is also offering replaceable elements to enhance its versatility and customisation options.

The Ducati DesertX Discovery comes with a five-inch TFT screen which supports smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation (which is free for five-years after which the consumers will have to pay for subscription), heated grips, and more.

The bike’s performance is enhanced by fully adjustable 46 mm USD front forks and a KYB fully adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear. The braking system consists of dual 320 mm discs in the front, while the rear is equipped with a 265 mm disc. These brakes are matched with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear spoke wheel.

The Ducati DesertX Discovery is powered by a 937 cc L-twin engine, which is connected to a six-speed transmission. This engine is engineered to produce 108 hp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 92 Nm. To optimize this power, the motorcycle features rider assistance systems like engine brake cruise control, selectable power modes, ride modes, wheelie control, a bi-directional quick shifter, and additional features.