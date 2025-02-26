Kerala Heatwave: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Kasaragod and Kannur

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Kerala, forecasting a sharp rise in temperatures. A yellow alert has been declared for Kasaragod and Kannur, where temperatures could reach up to 39°C. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, as the risk of heatstroke and related illnesses increases.

Other districts, including Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta, are expected to see temperatures climbing to 37°C. Officials have advised people to avoid direct sun exposure between 11 AM and 3 PM to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion and sunstroke.

To combat the extreme heat, residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and avoid dehydrating beverages such as alcohol and caffeinated drinks. Protective measures like using umbrellas and hats when stepping out, consuming fresh fruits and electrolyte-rich drinks, and following fire safety guidelines are recommended. Authorities have also warned of increased fire hazards in markets, buildings, and forested areas, urging people to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols.