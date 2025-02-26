Maha Kumbh 2025 Concludes: Devotees Gather for Final Snan on Maha Shivratri

The final day of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began on February 26 with thousands of devotees rushing to Triveni Sangam for the last special ‘snan’ on Maha Shivratri. The six-week-long event, held in Prayagraj, concludes today. Maha Shivratri is particularly significant in the Kumbh context due to its association with Lord Shiva’s role in the Samudra Manthan, which led to the emergence of Amrit Kumbh, the essence of the festival. This year’s Mela, which started on January 13, witnessed six key bathing days, including three ‘Amrit Snan’ occasions, culminating in Maha Shivratri.

In anticipation of large crowds, authorities designated the entire Kumbh Mela zone as a ‘no vehicle zone’ and issued advisories directing devotees to specific ghats for the holy dip. No VIP privileges were allowed, ensuring equal access for all. Security measures included the deployment of 37,000 police personnel, 14,000 home guards, AI-powered surveillance with 2,750 CCTV cameras, and extensive monitoring of social media. Additionally, the Indian Railways arranged over 350 special trains for devotees’ safe return, while enhanced fire safety measures were implemented to prevent accidents. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings, emphasizing Maha Shivratri’s role in strengthening cultural traditions and national unity.