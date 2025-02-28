Ramadan 2025: Emirate in UAE announces timings of public parks and attractions

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai announced the revised timings for public parks and attractions during the holy month of Ramadan.

Special parks, recreational facilities:

Zabeel Park: 9am to 11pm

Al Khor Park: 9am to 11pm

Mushrif National Park: 9am to 11pm

Safa Park: 12pm to 10pm

Mamzar Park: 8am to 10pm

Children’s city: 9am to 4pm from Monday to Friday; 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday

Mushrif National Park’s Mountain Bike Trail & Hiking Path: 6.30am to 11pm

Quranic Park: 8am to 10pm

Cave and Glass House: 1pm to 9pm

Dubai Parks:

Dubai parks are open from 8am to 1am (post midnight). For those using walking tracks, gates will open after Fajr prayers.

Al Marmoom Lakes (Love, Expo, Solar, Crescent Moon Lake) and Suhaila Lakes will be open for 24 hours on all 7 days of the week.

Dubai Frame will be open from 10am to 7pm.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar and is a time when Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and other activities from sunrise until sunset. Depending on the moon’s crescent sighting, Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.