Know side effects of sleeping late

Sleeping late is one of the common habits that can disturb your sleep-wake cycle. It is also linked with several side effects as it contributes to sleep deprivation.

Side effects of sleeping late:

1. Mood changes

Poor sleep quality and extended wakefulness may contribute to mood swings, irritability and increased stress levels.

2. Cognitive impairment

Lack of sleep can affect memory, decision-making skills, ability to concentrate and overall cognitive function.

3. Increased risk of chronic conditions

Long-term sleep deprivation can increase the risk of several health conditions including obesity, diabetes, heart disease and weakened immune response.

4. Hormonal imbalance

Sleep regulates hormone levels in your body. Poor sleep can disrupt hormone production, especially those that control appetite, stress and growth.

Here are some tips to develop a healthy sleep schedule

1. Regulate your body’s internal clock by sleeping and waking up at the same time.

2.Reduce exposure to screens at least an hour before bed, as blue light can interfere with melatonin production.

3. Make your bedroom comfortable with minimal noise and light at night.

5. Avoid heavy meals, caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime, as these can disrupt sleep.

6. Engage in physical activities during the day for better sleep.

7. Manage stress with yoga, meditation or journaling, to help relax your mind before sleep.