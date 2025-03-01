Revised LPG cylinder prices for March announced

Mumbai: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced revised prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders for March. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been hiked by Rs 6 with effect from today. However, the rate of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged since August 2024.

As for the latest rates from Indian Oil, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 1803, up from Rs 1797 in February and Rs 1804 in January. In Kolkata, the same cylinder will cost Rs 1913, which is a slight increase from Rs 1907 in February.

In February, LPG prices were reduced by Rs 7. In January, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has also been cut by Rs 14.50. This comes after in December, OMCs raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 16.50. In November too, the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased, by Rs 62.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Fuel (petrol and diesel rates) was last cut in mid-March 2024 months ahead of the 2024 General Elections.