Xiaomi launches new TWS earphones: Price, Features

Mumbai: Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro were launched in China . The TWS earphones also get a Wi-Fi variant, which offers high-resolution lossless audio transmission, alongside the standard Bluetooth version.

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro price in China starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the Bluetooth option, while the Wi-Fi variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000). The Wi-Fi version of the TWS earphones come in a Mirage Black shade, while the Bluetooth edition is offered in Snow Mountain White and Titanium Gold colour options.

The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro come with a traditional in-ear design and are equipped with a dual amplifier and triple driver system including 11mm titanium-plated woofers alongside 10mm ceramic tweeters. The earphones support audio tuned by Harman AudioEFX and offer Spatial audio experience with dynamic head tracking. They are said to support up to 55dB ANC and up to 100dB call noise reduction. The TWS earphones have in-ear detection features as well as touch controls.

Xiaomi confirms that the latest Buds 5 Pro earphones support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and offer AAC, SBC, aptX Lossless, and aptX Adaptive LC3 audio codec support. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi variant supports aptX Adaptive 4.2M codec, which is said to offer up to 4.2Mbps lossless audio transmission. The earphones are IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance.Both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi variants of the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 40 hours, including the case. The earphones are said to offer a battery life of up to 8 hours for the Bluetooth version and up to 10 hours for the Wi-Fi version on a single charge. The earphones carry a 64mAh cell each, while the charging case, with a USB Type-C port, has a 570mAh battery.