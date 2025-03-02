Coal production in India touch 928.95 million tonnes in February

New Delhi: India’s coal production for the month of February reached 928.95 million tonnes (MT). This is a growth of 5.73 per cent increase compared to 878.55 MT in the same period last year. Data released by the Ministry of Coal showed this.

As per data, cumulative coal dispatch has risen to 929.41 MT, marking a 5.50 per cent growth from 880.92 MT in the previous year. The coal production from captive and other entities stood at 173.58 MT up to February 2025, registering a 30.16 per cent increase from 133.36 MT in the corresponding period last year. Similarly, coal dispatch from Captive and Other entities reached 178.02 MT up to February 2025, reflecting 31.90 per cent increase from 134.96 MT in the same period last year.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

As per the data released in January, the coal production reached an all-time high of 1,039.59 million tonnes (MT) (provisional) in 2024, marking a significant 7.28 per cent growth compared to the previous year’s total of 969.07 MT. Similarly, coal dispatches in 2024 also hit a record highest, with 1,012.72 MT (provisional) dispatched across the nation, surpassing the 950.39 MT recorded in 2023 by an impressive 6.56 per cent.