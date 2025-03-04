BMW launches 3 Series LWB Facelift in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW has finally launched the 2025 model of the BMW 3 Series, with a longer wheelbase. The 3 Series facelift is now available in the 330 Li M Sport variant. The BMW 3 Series is available in the petrol variant, as of now. The 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB Facelift is now available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 62.60 lakh.

The 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB gets the 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo petrol engine, which can produce a peak power of 258 HP and 400 Nm of torque. In conjunction with the 8-speed transmission system, the 330 Li M Sport boasts acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds.

Also Read: Poco launches new smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

.It now gets adaptive projector units, the kidney grille carries Pearl Chrome slats at the front. The rear now gets a high-gloss black diffuser. BMW offers four color options for the 3 Series LWB- Arctic Race Blue, M Carbon Black, Skyscraper Grey, and Mineral White.

It now gets a Vernasca Cognac leatherette seat upholstery and an M Sport leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. The dashboard nests a BMW Widescreen Display, featuring the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also has redesigned AC vents, a digital key, a wireless phone charging system, three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The BMW 3 Series gets Level 2 ADAS features like the collision warning and blindspot detection system. It also features a BMW driving assistant package, ISOFIX child seat mounts, an electric parking brake with auto hold, attentiveness assistance, cornering brake control, dynamic stability control, and 6-airbags.