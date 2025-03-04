NCC cadets launch cleanliness drive in Prayagraj post-Mahakumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which took place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, saw millions of devotees gathering at the holy Sangam. Following its conclusion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath initiated a 15-day special cleanliness drive starting February 27 to restore the fairgrounds. In response, NCC cadets from Uttar Pradesh stepped forward on Monday to clean the banks of Sangam, with Civil Defence personnel and social organizations expected to join the efforts in the coming days.

Despite the festival’s official end, devotees continue to visit Prayagraj for holy dips, necessitating sustained cleanliness efforts. Under the direction of Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana, 30 UP NCC cadets actively participated in a cleanup drive on Monday. Naib Subedar Gurubachan Singh confirmed that his battalion contributed to the ongoing program in Sector-21, with NCC cadets committed to maintaining the site’s hygiene. The initiative also saw the presence of Sector Medical Officer Dr. Mahendra Tripathi and Deputy Fair Officer Shubham Srivastava.

Expressing gratitude, the Deputy Mela Officer acknowledged the contributions of the NCC cadets and announced that more organizations, including Civil Defence groups, would soon join the campaign. Their collective efforts aim to ensure that the Mahakumbh fairgrounds remain clean and welcoming for pilgrims even after the festival’s conclusion.