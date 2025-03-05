Amarnath Yatra 2025: Key Dates for Pilgrims

The annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is set to begin on July 3, 2025, and will conclude on August 9, aligning with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Pilgrims can undertake the journey through two established routes—the Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district. To oversee preparations for the yatra, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also chairs the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), led the board’s 48th meeting at Raj Bhawan, where discussions centered on improving facilities and ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience.

During the meeting, which included board members and senior officials from the Union Territory administration, several key decisions were made to accommodate the anticipated rise in pilgrims. The board proposed enhancing lodging facilities in Jammu, Srinagar, and other locations while establishing yatri facilitation centers for e-KYC, RFID card issuance, and on-spot registration at locations like Nowgam and Katra railway stations. Additionally, infrastructure improvements were planned at major transit points, including Baltal, Pahalgam, Nunwan, and Pantha Chowk in Srinagar, to better serve devotees.

The board also reviewed ongoing projects related to track maintenance, crowd management near the holy cave, and the introduction of digital prepaid services for hiring ponies and other transport. Sinha emphasized the need for sufficient amenities along the pilgrimage route and ordered an expansion of capacity at Yatri Niwas, Pantha Chowk. Other crucial discussions covered disaster preparedness, medical facilities, insurance coverage for pilgrims and service providers, and weather forecasting systems. Security and surveillance measures were also prioritized to ensure a safe pilgrimage, with officials stressing the need for strict safety protocols. Sinha expressed gratitude to the board members for their efforts in facilitating a well-organized yatra.