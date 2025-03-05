Avalanche strikes Sonmarg’s Sarbal area in J-K, no casualties

A massive avalanche struck the Sarbal area of Sonmarg in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. A video capturing the avalanche was also recorded, highlighting the sheer scale of the snow slide in the region.

Avalanches typically occur when fresh snowfall adds an unstable layer to an existing snowpack. Natural factors like gravity on steep slopes, earthquakes, rising temperatures, wind, terrain, and vegetation can trigger these events. Human activities, including skiing, construction, or controlled explosions for avalanche management, can also cause avalanches. The Western Himalayas, particularly Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh, are prone to such incidents.

Avalanche zones are categorized into three levels based on their impact force: the Red Zone, where the pressure exceeds 3 tonnes per square meter and is highly dangerous; the Blue Zone, with lower force where some activities may be allowed; and the Yellow Zone, where avalanches occur infrequently. Although scientists cannot predict avalanches with absolute certainty, they can assess hazard levels using data on snowpack, temperature, and wind conditions. Measures such as building strong anchor structures and restricting unsustainable tourism and development in hazardous areas can help mitigate risks.