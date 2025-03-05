Hyundai launches 2025 Creta in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hyundai has introduced 2025 Creta in the Indian markets. It is available in Titan Grey Matte and Starry Night colour options across all variants. The updated version has reached to the authorised dealerships already. Interested customers can visit the showroom, and reserve the model by a paying token amount. The same also can be done online, using Hyundai’s official website.

The model comes at the starting price of Rs 12.97 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 20.18 (all ex-showroom).The 2025 Creta is now available in the latest two new mid-spec trims in the range called EX(O) and SX Premium. The former is positioned between the EX and S trims, while the later sits between SX Tech and SX (O) trims.

The Creta SX Premium offers a wide list of impressive features such as front ventilated seats with 8-way powered driver’s seats, scooped leather treatment in the seats, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and whatnot. As far as the top-spec SX (O) variant is concerned, it gets advanced features like a rear wireless charger, rain sensor, and scooped seats, level 2 ADAS, lane keep assist, panoramic sunroof among others.

It uses the same 1493 cc diesel and 1497 cc and 1482 cc petrol engine. These units are mated with Manual & Automatic transmissions.