Kedarnath temple opening date 2025 announced

Shimla: Kedarnath is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country. The temple will open on May 2, 2025. The temple is part of the Char Dham Yatra which also includes Badrinath temple, Gangotri temple and Yamunotri temple. The Char Dham Yatra is set to begin on April 30, 2025, with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples.

Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, the CEO of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee announced that portals of the Kedarnath Temple will be opened at 7 AM on May 2, 2025. The date was decided on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri on February 26 after worshipping Lord Shiva at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.

Also Read: Honor launches new smartwatch

The Gangotri Temple and Yamunotri Temple will open on April 30, 2025, on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. The Kedarnath Temple will open on May 2 and the Badrinath Temple on May 4.

The Gangotri temple is dedicated to Goddess Ganga and the Yamunotri temple is dedicated to Goddess Yamunotri. The Kedarnath temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and the Badrinath temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

The Kedarnath temple is located in the Garhwal Himalayas. The temple is closed during the winter months due to extreme weather conditions in the region. The temple opens during the summer months for a period of six to seven months. The temple usually closes on the day of Bhai Dooj which falls after Diwali.

Registrations for the Char Dham Yatra will begin on March 2, 2025. You can making bookings both online as well as offline. For online bookings, you can visit: registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in website or book through mobile application: Tourist Care Uttarakhand (available for both android and iOS). You can also make your bookings via WhatsApp on the mobile number +91 8394833833. You will have to type “Yatra” to to initiate the registration process on WhatsApp.