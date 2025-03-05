SP MLA Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly for Aurangzeb remarks

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has been suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly until the Budget Session following his controversial remarks praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The suspension proposal was introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil as soon as the assembly convened on Wednesday. Azmi, a four-time legislator from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, sparked political backlash after criticizing the historical portrayal in the film Chhava, which depicts the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He defended Aurangzeb as a competent ruler, claiming that India’s borders stretched from Afghanistan to Burma during his reign.

Shiv Sena strongly opposed Azmi’s remarks, demanding a sedition case against him and pushing for his suspension from the Assembly. The party accused him of glorifying Aurangzeb while disrespecting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s legacy, which they argued hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra. Party leaders warned of intensified protests if strict action was not taken, urging the government to prevent any attempts to distort history or undermine revered historical figures. The controversy led to widespread outrage among Shiv Sena leaders and their supporters, prompting calls for a firm response.

Amid the backlash, Abu Azmi issued an apology on Tuesday but maintained that his remarks were based on historical accounts. He clarified that he had no intention of disrespecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Sambhaji Maharaj, insisting that his comments were misinterpreted. In a video posted on X, he stated that his words had been twisted and reiterated that he only referenced what historians and writers had documented about Aurangzeb. However, he retracted his statement, saying that if his words had hurt anyone, he regretted them and was willing to take them back.