Yoga asanas to balance blood sugar level

Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Start with this gentle pose to relax. Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward. Rest your forehead on the ground. This pose reduces stress, which helps control blood sugar. Hold for 1-2 minutes while taking deep breaths.

Standing Forward Bend (Padahasthasana)

Stand straight, then bend forward from your hips. Let your head and arms hang down toward your feet. You can bend your knees slightly if needed. This pose massages your pancreas and liver, helping with blood sugar regulation. Stay here for 30-60 seconds.

Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Bend your knees as if sitting in a chair, keeping your back straight. Raise your arms overhead. This pose works large muscles, which helps your body use glucose better. Hold for 20-30 seconds.

Also Read: Ramadan 2025: Healthy and tasty dishes for Iftar

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, keeping your shoulders on the ground. This pose stimulates the pancreas and helps improve insulin function. Hold for 30-60 seconds.

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

Lie on your back and put your legs straight up against a wall. Your bottom should be close to or touching the wall. This gentle inversion helps reduce stress and improves blood circulation. Stay in this position for 5-10 minutes.

Sun Salutation (Surya Namaskar)

This flowing sequence combines several poses and gets your whole body moving. It includes forward bends, lunges, and plank positions. Practice 3-5 rounds slowly, focusing on your breath. This helps improve insulin sensitivity through regular movement.