Commodity Market: Gold price reach near record high

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices appreciated for fourth straight day in Kerala. Gold price has reached near record high in the state. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 64,480, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 8060, higher by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram. In last four days, gold price edged higher by Rs 1120 per 8 gram. On February 25, gold price touched a new high of Rs 64,600.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8816.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 600. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8083.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 550.The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.88%, while over the last month, the change stands at -1.61%. The current price of silver in India is 101000 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 200 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures opened at Rs 86,046 per 10 grams, which is up by 0.25% or Rs 213. Silver, however, traded positively, with its March futures contracts on MCX opening higher by 0.36% or Rs 354 at Rs 97,896/kg. On Wednesday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs85,833 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.22.

In global markets, price of spot gold slipped 0.1% to $2,916.09 an ounce . U.S. gold futures edged up 0.2% to $2,926.10. Price of spot silver eased 0.2% to $31.90 an ounce, platinum lost 0.2% to $958.75 and palladium slipped 0.3% to $939.00.