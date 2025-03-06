Global Parkinson’s cases to exceed 2.5 crore by 2050

Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurological disorder, poses a growing challenge for patients, families, and healthcare systems worldwide. A recent study predicts that by 2050, over 2.5 crore people could be affected globally, marking a 112% increase from 2021. The rise is primarily attributed to an ageing population. The British Medical Journal further highlights that South Asia is expected to have the second-highest number of cases, with around 68 lakh individuals projected to be affected.

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system, impairing movement and causing symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, slowed mobility, and balance issues. As the condition progresses, it can impact speech, writing, memory, and behavior, often leading to complications like depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbances. With no known cure, treatment relies on medications to manage symptoms, underscoring the need for continued research, better therapies, and expanded support systems to improve the quality of life for patients.

The study, based on data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021 across 195 countries, highlights that nearly 90% of the projected increase in Parkinson’s cases is linked to an ageing population. Researchers from Capital Medical University in China also noted a widening gender gap, with the male-to-female ratio in Parkinson’s cases expected to rise from 1.46 in 2021 to 1.64 in 2050. However, the study suggests that increasing physical activity could help reduce the future prevalence of the disease.