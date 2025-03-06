India’s Got latent Row: Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija Appear Before NCW

Social media influencers Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday regarding derogatory remarks made on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Along with them, the show’s producers, Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari, as well as the legal representatives of comedian Jaspreet Singh and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, were also present before the panel, according to sources.

The NCW had taken strong objection to the vulgar and offensive comments made by Allahbadia, Mukhija, Raina, Singh, and Chanchlani on the show and had issued summons for their appearance. Additionally, the commission also called upon the producers, Poojari and Bothra, for their role in the controversial content. The controversy escalated as multiple FIRs were filed against Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, for his remarks about parents and sex, which sparked widespread outrage.

Despite the legal action, the Supreme Court granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest, though it criticized his statements as “vulgar” and remarked that he had a “dirty mind” that brought shame to society. The court’s remarks underscored the severity of the controversy, even as legal proceedings continue against those involved in the contentious episode of India’s Got Latent.