Know fascinating facts about Tirupati Temple unknown to people

Tirupati: The temple of Lord Venkateshwara is situated on Tirumala hill near Tirupati in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Lord Vishnu is worshipped as Tirupati Balaji. Lord Sri Venkateswara resides in Tiruamala with his wife Padmavati (Lakshmi Mata).

Hair on the idol

It is said that the hair on the idol of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy in the temple is real. It never gets tangled and always remains soft, which is believed to be because the Lord himself resides here.

The sound of sea waves

People who go here say that if you listen to the idol of Lord Venkatesh closely, you can hear the sound of the ocean waves. This is the reason why the idol in the temple always remains moist.

Wonderful stick

There is a stick on the right side of the main entrance of the temple. It is said about the stick that Lord Balaji was beaten with this stick in his childhood, due to which his chin got injured. Due to this, from then till today, sandalwood paste is applied on the chin of Lord Balaji on Fridays so that his wound heals.

Lamps lit forever

Lamps are always lit in the temple of Lord Balaji. Neither oil nor ghee is ever poured into this lamp. No one knows when and who lit this lamp which has been burning for years.

The statue is in the middle or on the right

When you go inside the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Balaji, you will find that the idol is situated in the middle of the sanctum sanctorum. However, when you come out of the sanctum sanctorum and look, you will find that the idol is situated on the right side.

Pachai camphor

A special kind of Pachai camphor is applied to the idol of Lord Balaji. Scientific opinion is that if it is applied to any stone, it cracks after some time. But it does not affect the idol of the Lord.

Sandalwood paste is applied on Thursday

Goddess Lakshmi resides in the heart of Lord Balaji. The presence of the Goddess is revealed when every Thursday Balaji is completely removed from his adornment and given a bath and sandalwood paste is applied on him. When the sandalwood paste is removed, the image of Goddess Lakshmi emerges in the sandalwood applied to the heart.

Dhoti below and saree above

Every day the idol of the Lord is decorated with a dhoti below and a sari above. It is believed that the form of Goddess Lakshmi is present in Balaji itself. This is the reason why this is done.

Unique village

There is a village 23 km away from the temple of Lord Balaji, and entry of outsiders is prohibited here. People here live with great discipline and discipline. It is believed that fruits, flowers, milk, curd and ghee for offering to Balaji all come from here. Women in this village do not wear stitched clothes.

The statue also sweats

Although the idol of Lord Balaji is made of a special kind of smooth stone, it looks completely alive. The environment of the temple is kept very cool here. Despite that, it is believed that Balaji feels the heat and drops of sweat are seen on his body and his back also remains moist.