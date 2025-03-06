Lord Vishnu mantras to chant

Thursdays are known as Guruwar or Brihaspatiwar in Hindi. This day is said to be ruled by Guru (Brihaspati – Jupiter). Thursdays are devoted to Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu is hailed as the Palan Karta or the protector of the Universe and nurtures life on earth.
Vishnu Mantras
OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya
Meaning:
OM I bow before you O Vasudeva
Vishnu Gayatri Mantra
Om Narayanaye Vidmahe, Vasudevaya Dheemahi
Tanno Vishnu Prachodayat
Meaning:
OM. As I meditate on you, O Narayana, O Vasudeva, bless me with the higher intellect, O Lord Vishnu, ignite my mind by removing ignorance.
Shri Rama Mantra
(A part of the Vishnu Sahasranam)
Sri Rama Rama Rameti Rame Raame Manorama, Sahasranama Tattulyam Rama Nama Varanane
Meaning:
By meditating on the name of Shri Rama, one can absorb the divine, heavenly grace of the supreme power. And the name of Shri Rama is as great as the thousand names of Lord Vishnu.
Shri Vishnu Mantra
Shanta karam bhujaga shayanam padmanabham suresham
Vishwadhaaram gaganasadrisham meghavaranam shubhangam
Lakshmi kaantam kamala nayanam yogi bhi dhyaanaagamyam
Vande vishnum bhava bhaya haram sarva lokaika naatham
Meaning:
I pray to Lord Vishnu, the one who has a calm attitude; the one who rests on the Shesh Nag; the one who has a navel like a lotus and who is Lord of all the Gods.
I pray to Lord Vishu, who holds the Universe, and who is as vast as the skies; the one whose complexion is like the clouds.
I pray to Lord Vishnu, the consort of Goddess Lakshmi; he has lotus-like eyes; he for whom the Yogis meditate.
I pray to Lord Vishnu, who eliminates fear and the one who is the leader of the Universe.
