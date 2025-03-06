PM Modi highlights Uttarakhand’s winter tourism as a ‘divine experience’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the potential of winter tourism in Uttarakhand, calling it a divine and transformative experience for both spiritual and adventure travelers. He highlighted the religious significance of visiting the state during winter, particularly mentioning Mukhwa village, the winter seat of Maa Ganga, where he performed prayers. PM Modi stressed that Uttarakhand’s cultural and spiritual heritage can be best experienced year-round and praised the state government’s efforts to eliminate the “off-season” by promoting activities like trekking and skiing. He noted that this approach would boost local employment and stabilize the economy while preventing the environmental strain caused by seasonal tourist surges.

To enhance accessibility, PM Modi announced key infrastructure projects, including the Kedarnath and Hemkund Ropeways, which will significantly reduce travel time for pilgrims. He highlighted ongoing developments such as the Char Dham All-Weather Road, expanded railway networks, and new air and helicopter services. The Prime Minister also praised Uttarakhand’s growing homestay initiative, which is enabling local villagers to earn sustainable incomes through tourism. He encouraged the Indian film industry to explore the state for movie shoots and urged couples to consider Uttarakhand as a destination for winter weddings, recognizing its scenic beauty and cultural charm.

PM Modi also appealed to young content creators to showcase Uttarakhand’s tourism potential on digital platforms, helping promote the region’s adventure and spiritual experiences. He recalled heartwarming moments with local residents and expressed gratitude for their warm hospitality. During his visit, he flagged off a trek and bike rally in Harsil, interacted with artisans at an exhibition of indigenous products, and participated in religious rituals. Concluding his address, he reaffirmed his belief that Uttarakhand is on the path to unprecedented growth, blending spirituality, adventure, and economic progress to become a top year-round tourism destination.