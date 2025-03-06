Ramadan 2025: Smoothie recipes for Suhoor

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and it is considered to be the most auspicious month. During this time, people observe fasts from dawn to dusk.

Muslims across the world observe Roza during the month of Ramadan wherein they eat before daybreak and break their fast after sunset. The meal before daybreak is known as Suhoor and the meal after sunset is known as Iftar.

Here are some smoothie recipes for Suhoor that can keep you full throughout the day.

Avocado & Banana Protein Smoothie

Ingredients

1/2 avocado

1 banana

1/2 cup Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon almond butter or peanut butter

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 cup almond milk (or any preferred milk)

Blend all ingredients together until smooth and your smoothie is ready.

Berry Oatmeal Smoothie

Ingredients

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

1 tablespoon flaxseeds

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional)

1 cup milk (or any dairy-free alternative)

Soak oats in water or milk for about 10 minutes before blending to soften them. Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Also Read: Lord Vishnu mantras to chant

Mango Spinach Smoothie

Ingredients

1/2 cup frozen mango

1/2 cup spinach

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup coconut water or almond milk

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

Blend all ingredients until smooth and creamy.

Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Ingredients

1 banana

1 tablespoon peanut butter (or almond butter)

1 tablespoon oats

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 cup milk (or any dairy-free alternative)

Blend all ingredients together until smooth and creamy and your smoothie is ready to be enjoyed.

Cucumber Melon Smoothie

Ingredients

1/2 cucumber, peeled and chopped

1/2 cup cantaloupe or watermelon

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

1 cup water or coconut water

Blend all ingredients together until smooth.