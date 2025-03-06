State government introduces new colour code for all government schools

Cuttack: The Odisha government has announced a new colour code for the buildings of all government schools, including PM SHRI schools across the state. The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has instructed all Collectors-cum-Chairman to implement the uniform colour code in all government schools.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price reach near record high

Under the BJD government, all government schools across Odisha were painted green, including official buildings. However, with the change in government, the colour of official buildings was altered to a light orange frost with an orange-tan border. In addition, the BJP government modified the colour and design of school uniforms for classes IX and X, changing them from green to light brown and maroon.