Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the manual transmission (MT) variant of the Toyota Legender 4X4. The Legender made its India debut in 2021 with advanced 4X4 capabilities. The SUV was initially launched in a 4X2 format only. However, at a later stage, it was equipped with the option of a 4X4 drivetrain, but only with an automatic gearbox. It is now that the Toyota Fortuner Legender will be available with the 4X4 layout and a manual gearbox.

Powering the Legender 4X4 MT is the 2.8L diesel engine. This engine produces 204 Hp of peak power and 420 Nm of torque. It continues with the Catamaran-inspired front and rear bumpers, along with a sharp & sleek front grille finished with piano black accents. It has Split Quad-LED headlamps with a Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature. It has a 18-inch multi-layered machine-cut finished alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin gets a Dual-Tone (Black & Maroon) interior theme, accented with contrast stitching on the steering wheel and console box. Also, there is Interior ambient illumination across the instrument panel, front door trim, and footwell areas. The Premium 11 JBL speakers including a subwoofer and an amplifier ensure an immersive sound experience.