CM Yogi pushes foreign language training for ITI students

During his visit to the Rampati Yadav Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Jungle Kaudia, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of career counseling, campus placements, and hands-on work exposure for ITI students. He proposed introducing foreign language courses to help students secure overseas jobs without facing language barriers, stating that skilled workers should be given preference abroad rather than undergoing additional training. He also stressed the need for ITI courses to align with future job demands to ensure better earning opportunities for students after completing their training.

While interacting with ITI students, CM Yogi highlighted key success principles, urging them to pay attention to details as even the most complex problems can be solved with a structured approach. He advised students to practice self-discipline, take responsibility for their actions, and follow proper procedures during training to build a strong foundation for their careers. He also encouraged them to develop a clear roadmap for achieving their professional goals.

Later, CM Yogi visited the under-construction pump house in Siuria, where he reviewed the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to assess the progress of the construction work. He instructed officials and engineers to ensure that the project is completed on time and adheres to the set deadlines, reinforcing the need for efficiency and timely execution in infrastructure development.