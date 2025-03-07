Ramadan 2025: Easy and healthy salad recipes

Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar calendar. Also known as Ramzan or Ramazan, people observe fasts from dawn to dusk for a month without even drinking water. This is known as Roza and is done to show devotion to the Lord and attain his blessings.

The meal before daybreak is known as Suhoor and the meal after sunset is known as Iftar. During Suhoor, people eat foods that are light and filing. On the other hand, during Iftar, people eat foods that are more elaborate and festive. Here are some easy and healthy salad recipes that you can try for Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan.

Chickpea Salad

Ingredients

– 1 can chickpeas (rinsed and drained)

– 1 cucumber (diced)

– 1 bell pepper (diced)

– 1/4 red onion (finely chopped)

– Fresh parsley (chopped)

– Olive oil (1 tbsp)

– Lemon juice (1 tbsp)

– Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, combine chickpeas, cucumber, bell pepper and red onion. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice. Toss to combine and season with salt and pepper.

Cabbage & Carrot Slaw

Ingredients

– 2 cups shredded cabbage

– 1 cup grated carrots

– 1/4 cup Greek yogurt

– 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

– 1 tsp mustard

– 1/2 tsp honey (optional)

– Salt and pepper to taste

In a bowl, mix together the shredded cabbage and grated carrots. In a small bowl, whisk together Greek yoghurt, apple cider vinegar, mustard, honey, salt and pepper. Pour the dressing over the cabbage and carrots and toss to coat. Chill in the fridge for 10 minutes before serving.

Avocado & Tomato Salad

Ingredients

– 2 ripe avocados (sliced)

– 1 cup cherry tomatoes (halved)

– 1/4 red onion (thinly sliced)

– Fresh basil leaves

– Olive oil (1 tbsp)

– Balsamic vinegar (1 tbsp)

– Salt and pepper to taste

Arrange the avocado slices, cherry tomatoes and red onion on a plate. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with basil leaves and serve.

Quinoa & Black Bean Salad

Ingredients

– 1 cup cooked quinoa (cooled)

– 1 can black beans (rinsed and drained)

– 1/2 cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen)

– 1 red bell pepper (diced)

– Fresh cilantro (chopped)

– Lime juice (1 tbsp)

– Olive oil (1 tbsp)

– Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, combine cooked quinoa, black beans, corn and red bell pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice. Toss to combine and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve.

Greek Salad

Ingredients

– 2 cups cucumber (diced)

– 1 cup cherry tomatoes (halved)

– 1/2 red onion (thinly sliced)

– 1/2 cup Kalamata olives

– 1/4 cup feta cheese (crumbled)

– 2 tbsp olive oil

– 1 tbsp red wine vinegar

– 1 tsp dried oregano

– Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, combine cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, olives, and feta. Drizzle with olive oil and red wine vinegar. Sprinkle with dried oregano, salt, and pepper. Toss gently and serve.