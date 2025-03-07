Ramadan 2025: Significance of the holy month

Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims. This holy month is marked by fasting, prayer, and reflection. Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar calendar. Also known as Ramzan or Ramazan, people observe fasts from dawn to dusk for a month without even drinking water. This is known as Roza and is done to show devotion to the Lord and attain his blessings. The meal before daybreak is known as Suhoor and the meal after sunset is known as Iftar.

In 2025, Ramadan will begin on the evening of Sunday, March 2, and end with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr on the evening of Sunday, March 30, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam — the five basic acts of worship that define a Muslim’s faith and practice. The month is marked by fasting from dawn until sunset, which serves not only as an act of obedience but also as an opportunity for spiritual cleansing and self-discipline.

Muslims believe that during Ramadan, the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). This revelation is commemorated during the “Laylat al-Qadr” (Night of Decree), which is believed to fall within the last ten nights of Ramadan, typically on an odd-numbered night. This night holds great spiritual significance, as it is considered the night when the Quran was first sent down to the earth.

Ramadan has been observed by Muslims since the time of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the 7th century. According to Islamic tradition, fasting was initially made obligatory for the early Muslim community in Medina in the second year after the Hijra (migration of the Prophet from Mecca to Medina), making it a central part of Islamic life.

Here are some of the key reasons why Ramadan holds a special place in the hearts of Muslims:

1. Spiritual Reflection and Growth

Ramadan provides an opportunity for spiritual reflection. It is a time to strengthen one’s connection with Allah (God) through prayer, recitation of the Quran, and acts of charity. Muslims aim to seek forgiveness, ask for guidance, and grow closer to Allah during this holy month.

2. Fasting as an Act of Discipline

Fasting teaches self-discipline and control over one’s desires. By abstaining from basic needs like food, drink, and sleep, Muslims learn to prioritize their spiritual needs. This practice also encourages Muslims to reflect on their behavior, become more conscious of their actions, and seek self-improvement.

3. Empathy and Charity

Fasting allows Muslims to develop empathy for those who are less fortunate. By experiencing hunger and thirst, individuals are reminded of the struggles of the poor and needy. This leads to a greater emphasis on acts of charity (Zakat) during Ramadan, with many Muslims donating a portion of their wealth to help those in need.

4. Building a Stronger Sense of Community

Ramadan is a time when families and communities come together to break their fasts, especially at Iftar (the meal to break the fast at sunset). This communal act fosters a sense of unity, brotherhood, and shared devotion among Muslims. Additionally, Ramadan is an opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their social bonds by gathering for prayers, attending mosques, and participating in charitable activities.

5. The Night of Decree (Laylat al-Qadr)

The last ten days of Ramadan are especially significant, as they include Laylat al-Qadr, the “Night of Decree.” It is believed that this night is when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Muslims believe that the prayers offered during this night are more powerful than those offered during other nights, making it a time for seeking blessings, forgiveness, and mercy from Allah.

Key Practices During Ramadan

– Sawm (Fasting): Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from food, drink, smoking, and marital relations.

– Taraweeh Prayers: After the Isha (night) prayer, Muslims perform additional prayers known as Taraweeh. These prayers involve the recitation of the Quran and are held in mosques during the month of Ramadan.

– Iftar and Suhoor: The fast is broken at sunset with the Iftar meal, often starting with dates and water. Before dawn, Muslims have Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, to sustain them during the fasting hours.

– Zakat (Charity): Giving to charity is a major component of Ramadan, as Muslims believe that charity purifies wealth and helps those in need. Many Muslims pay Zakat (obligatory charity) during Ramadan.

– Recitation of the Quran: Muslims aim to complete the entire Quran during the month of Ramadan. Many spend time each day reading or listening to Quranic recitations to increase their understanding and connection to Allah.