Ashwin responds to Shami’s call for ICC to lift saliva ban

After India’s victory against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals, Mohammed Shami urged the ICC to lift the saliva ban, arguing that it makes reverse swing more challenging for bowlers. Shami, who took four wickets in the match, believes revoking the ban would make the game more competitive. The restriction was initially imposed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was later made permanent in 2022. Since Shami’s remarks, former cricketers R Ashwin, Vernon Philander, and Tim Southee have voiced their support for his stance.

R Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel, stated that ICC’s research claimed saliva does not significantly impact reverse swing. However, he suggested that if it is not a health concern, the ban should be reconsidered. Meanwhile, Tim Southee expressed concerns to ESPNCricinfo that the rule has heavily disadvantaged bowlers, contributing to high ODI totals. Philander also felt that South Africa could have benefited from reverse swing in their semi-final loss to New Zealand.

Shami, currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with eight wickets in four matches, has made an impressive comeback after a long injury layoff. The 34-year-old returned to action in a limited-overs series against England before the Champions Trophy and has been leading India’s pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. Having undergone extensive rehabilitation for an ankle injury sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shami now appears fitter than ever and poised for an extended international career.