BMW launches C 400 GT scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad has launched the latest iteration of the C 400 GT scooter in the Indian market. The two-wheeler has been launched at a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is among the most expensive scooters sold in the country.

The 2025 BMW C 400 GT continues to have its maxi-scooter persona with a sharp design consisting of prominent lines accompanied by a large windshield. This is complemented by Blackstorm Metallic and Diamond White Metallic paint schemes which are part of the Exclusive variant. In the Exclusive variant, the vehicle gets golden rims, a black seat bench with an embroidered emblem, and golden brake calipers.

The new scooter features a 4.5-litre right compartment and a 37.6-litre underseat compartment. The list of features includes a 10.25-inch TFT display with Connectivity Pro that improves navigation, media, and smartphone integration with a clear, high-resolution interface. A built-in charging unit located in the left storage compartment keeps your smartphone charged, while USB-C and 12V ports guarantee continuous charging while on the move.

Powering the 2025 BMW C 400 GT is a 350 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 34 hp of power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque while revving at 5,750 rpm. The power is transferred to the wheel using a CVT transmission. To offer better control, it comes packed with rider assistance features like ABS with lean-sensitive braking assistance, dynamic brake control, and traction control.