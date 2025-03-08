Tension in Manipur’s Kangpokpi as Kuki Protesters Oppose Free Movement Order

Tension escalated in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district after members of the Kuki tribe protested against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive allowing free movement across the state from March 8. The situation intensified further when a Meitei organisation, the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS), organised a peace march. Clashes erupted between demonstrators and security personnel, leading to the use of tear gas and stone-pelting, which resulted in injuries. Protesters also set several private vehicles on fire. Shah had earlier instructed security forces to ensure unrestricted movement on all routes and take strict action against any obstruction.

Protesters opposing the directive burned tyres along the Imphal-Dimapur highway and attempted to block state government vehicles. Simultaneously, the FOCS-led peace march was halted by police at Sekmai while en route to Kangpokpi, citing the lack of official permission. A police official stated they were simply following orders and suggested that the marchers use state buses arranged by the government instead. However, the protestors insisted that free movement should apply to all citizens, as per Shah’s directive.

FOCS members argued that their march aimed to promote peace in the state and questioned the government’s stance on restricting their movement despite its announcement. They contended that if the authorities were not prepared to ensure public mobility, then the directive itself was contradictory. The ongoing protests and police interventions have heightened tensions in the region, reflecting deep divisions over the free movement policy.