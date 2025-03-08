Volvo unveils its first electric sedan

Mumbai: Swedish automobile brand, Vovlo has revealed its first electric sedan. The Volvo ES90 is the second car to use the brand’s modular SPA2 platform, which has also been used for the Volvo EX90 SUV.

The Volvo ES90 has ‘Thor’ hammer LED headlights that are complemented by a closed-off grille. It also has a streamlined roof which also gets a Li-dar hump on the front side. Meanwhile, the side profile of the sedan is reminiscent of the S90 sold in the international markets. All of this is complemented by alloy wheels that vary between 20 and 22 inches in size.

On the inside, the brand offers a portrait-style 14.5-inch touchscreen display. This unit supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with 5G connectivity and OTA software updates. Along with this, the feature list includes a 9-inch digital driver’s display, an electrochromic sunroof with UV protection, ambient lighting, a 25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system with Dolby Atmos, a 360-degree camera, and more. To ensure occupants’ safety, the brand has equipped the car with lidar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors, five radars, and more.

The Volvo ES90 packs a 106 kWh battery pack which is capable of offering a range of up to 700 km on full charge. It also uses 800V technology which contributes to improving charging speed and efficiency. Hence, the battery can be juiced up using a 350 kW charger to offer a range of up to 300 km within 10 minutes of plugging in.