Caste Bias Row at Koodalmanikyam Temple: Staff Shifted After Priests’ Objection

Allegations of caste discrimination have surfaced at the Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple in Kerala after Balu, an Ezhava community member appointed by the Devaswom Recruitment Board for Kazhakam duties, was reassigned to office work. His transfer followed objections from the temple’s Thanthris (priests) and the Warier Samajam, who opposed his role due to his caste background. A governing body member acknowledged the discrimination and assured that Balu would be reinstated after the temple’s anniversary rituals. Meanwhile, the Devaswom Recruitment Board Chairman reaffirmed the board’s authority to take action against the Thanthris.

Balu began his Kazhakam duties at the temple on February 24, but opposition from the Thanthris and Warier Samajam led to his removal. In protest, six members of the Thanthri family distanced themselves from temple rituals. With anniversary ceremonies approaching, the temple governing body convened a meeting on March 7, resulting in Balu’s temporary transfer to office duties. Following this decision, he took a seven-day leave, but one Thanthri family continued to boycott temple rituals, escalating tensions.

The governing body has now decided to reinstate Balu to his original role once he returns from leave. However, the Thanthris have indicated that they will persist with their protest if he resumes his Kazhakam duties, potentially affecting upcoming temple ceremonies, including the festival scheduled for May 8. The controversy highlights ongoing caste-based tensions within temple administration, drawing sharp criticism from the Devaswom Recruitment Board.