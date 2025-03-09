Five PLFI militants arrested in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Police have arrested five members of the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) along with arms and ammunition. The arrested individuals include Pawan Kumar alias Pawan Mahto, Karma Barla, Sentu Singh, Abhay Kumar Singh alias Aman Singh, and Deepak Munda. During the operation, police recovered live bullets, a country-made carbine magazine, six PLFI pamphlets, four motorcycles, five mobile phones, and a backpack. The arrests followed a tip-off received by Khunti SP Aman Kumar on March 8 regarding a PLFI meeting in the Karra forests, where Maoists were allegedly planning a major operation.

Acting on the intelligence, a police team led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) raided the Ronhe forests with support from PLFI informers. Upon arrival, they found the Maoists discussing strategies to expand their organization, collect extortion money, and instill fear among contractors through planned attacks. While five were captured, several others managed to escape. Police sources confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding members.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Christopher Kerketta stated that the arrested individuals have revealed the names of more PLFI associates, aiding the ongoing crackdown on the group. He noted that the PLFI is struggling to recruit local cadres, prompting its leadership to seek new members from outside the region. The police are intensifying efforts to dismantle the organization by targeting its top leaders, with the ultimate goal of eliminating PLFI’s presence in Jharkhand.