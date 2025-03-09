Gulf country reduces life sentences to 20 years

Kuwait City: Kuwait has officially reduced life sentences to a maximum of 20 years. The government in Kuwait has replaced the previous policy of life imprisonment with permanent hard labor. The decision was issued by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Yousef Saud Al Sabah, follows directives from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

‘The Ministry of Interior is committed to ensuring that sentencing policies contribute to both justice and reform, allowing inmates a path toward reintegration into society,’ Sheikh Fahd Al Sabah said during a visit to the Central Prison.

Sheikh Fahd Al Sabah also ordered the formation of a specialized committee to review cases of inmates serving life sentences three months before they reach the 20-year mark. Correctional institutions and sentence enforcement authorities have been instructed to expedite the listing and evaluation of inmates affected by the change.