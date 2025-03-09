India Declares 58th Tiger Reserve, PM Modi Applauds Madhav’s Role in Conservation

India has officially designated its 58th Tiger Reserve, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising the move as a milestone in wildlife conservation. In a post on X, PM Modi emphasized the nation’s rich biodiversity and cultural commitment to protecting wildlife. He reaffirmed his government’s dedication to ensuring the safety of animals and promoting sustainability. His statement came after Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav announced the establishment of Madhav Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting India’s ongoing efforts to strengthen wildlife preservation.

Bhupender Yadav expressed excitement over the addition of Madhav Tiger Reserve, which marks Madhya Pradesh’s ninth tiger reserve. He congratulated conservationists and lauded forest officials for their tireless dedication to protecting wildlife. The minister referred to the new reserve as the “58th roar” in India’s growing list of protected tiger habitats, reinforcing the country’s leadership in global conservation efforts. The reserve is expected to play a crucial role in maintaining tiger populations and enhancing ecological balance in the region.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi also visited Gujarat’s Gir National Park to mark World Wildlife Day, where he participated in a lion safari. During the visit, he introduced the “Bruhad Gir” conservation initiative, which expands efforts beyond Gir National Park to a vast 30,000 sq. km area, ensuring a safe habitat for Asiatic lions. The initiative also aims to integrate conservation with the welfare of local communities, strengthening the coexistence of people and wildlife in the region.