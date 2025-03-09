One Stop Center: Enhancing Women’s Safety and Empowerment in Uttar Pradesh

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the Uttar Pradesh government is actively working to empower women and ensure their safety through various initiatives. The Women and Child Development Department is implementing programs aimed at enhancing women’s social, economic, and political progress while raising awareness about their rights and gender equality. One of the key initiatives is the ‘One Stop Center’ program, which has provided crucial support to over two lakh women facing domestic violence, dowry harassment, sexual abuse, and other forms of exploitation. These centers offer medical and legal aid, rehabilitation, and counseling, ensuring a comprehensive support system for women in distress. Additionally, the government has strengthened its commitment to women’s welfare through the 181 Women Helpline, which has supported over seven lakh women, and the construction of 1,100 pink toilets across the state to improve convenience and hygiene for women.

Marking International Women’s Day, Women Welfare Minister Baby Rani Maurya launched rescue vehicles for the One Stop Center program, further strengthening the initiative’s outreach. She emphasized that empowering women and making them self-reliant is a top priority for the Yogi government. Highlighting the significant role of women in driving social change, she noted that the government remains committed to ensuring women’s safety, education, employment, and overall empowerment. She praised CM Yogi Adityanath’s efforts in implementing schemes that uplift women and enable them to become independent contributors to society.

The government is also providing financial assistance to women in need, including a monthly pension of ?1,000 for 34.14 lakh destitute women across the state. Additionally, shelter homes have been established to support women facing violence and distress. Initiatives like ‘Mission Shakti Abhiyan’ and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ are being effectively implemented to promote women’s safety and education. Awareness campaigns are being conducted at the grassroots level to address issues such as domestic violence, child marriage, sexual exploitation, and the dowry system. These efforts aim to educate women about their rights and empower them to lead independent and confident lives.