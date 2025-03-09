Ramadan 2025: Avoid these foods during Roza

Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar calendar. Also known as Ramzan or Ramazan, people observe fasts from dawn to dusk for a month without even drinking water. This is known as Roza and is done to show devotion to the Lord and attain his blessings.

The meal before daybreak is known as Suhoor and the meal after sunset is known as Iftar. During Suhoor, people eat foods that are light and filing. On the other hand, during Iftar, people eat foods that are more elaborate and festive.

When your body gets dehydrated, there are several health risks. Therefore, it is important that you prevent dehydration and to do so you need to avoid certain foods while observing Roza.

Here are some foods you should avoid to prevent dehydration during Roza:

Salty Foods

Foods high in salt like chips, pickles, canned foods and processed meats cause the body to pull water from the cells which eventually leads to increased thirst during the day. This can make it harder to stay hydrated between Iftar and Suhoor.

Also Read: Astrological predictions for today, March 9

Caffeinated Beverages

Coffee, tea and sodas contain caffeine which is a natural diuretic. This means they increase urine production, leading to faster dehydration. Since you can’t drink during the day, it’s best to avoid caffeinated drinks during Suhoor.

Sugary Foods and Drinks

High-sugar foods such as sweets, sugary pastries and drinks like sodas and energy drinks, can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar, followed by a crash which can leave you feeling more thirsty. These can also lead to problems with water retention, thereby, making it harder to stay hydrated.

Alcoholic Beverages

Although not common during Ramadan, some people might drink alcohol during Iftar. Alcohol is a diuretic and increases fluid loss from the body, leading to dehydration. It’s best to avoid alcohol completely during Ramadan to keep yourself hydrated.

Fried Foods

Fried foods like fried chicken or French fries are usually high in sodium and unhealthy fats both of which can cause dehydration. These foods are harder to digest and can leave you feeling sluggish, reducing the body’s ability to stay hydrated.