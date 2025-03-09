Skin care tips for men

Your skin is the largest organ of the body and therefore, it is important that you take care of it. While a man’s skin might not be as sensitive and thin as a woman’s, it still needs to be taken care of.

Here’s an easy skincare routine that can help to keep your skin healthy.

Cleansing: Start with a Gentle Cleanser

Cleansing removes dirt, sweat and excess oils from the skin, preventing clogged pores and breakouts. It also refreshes your skin after a long day. Use a gentle, non-drying facial cleanser that suits your skin type. Wash your face twice daily; once in the morning and again before bed.

Exfoliating: Removing Dead Skin Cells

Exfoliating removes dead skin cells that can accumulate on the surface and lead to dullness, clogged pores or ingrown hairs. Use a mild exfoliant 2-3 times a week. Look for a scrub or exfoliating product with natural exfoliating agents. However, avoid, over-exfoliating as it can irritate the skin.

Moisturising: Hydrate Your Skin

Moisturising helps to keep your skin hydrated and prevents dryness which can lead to irritation or premature ageing. Apply a lightweight and oil-free moisturiser daily, even if you have oily skin. If you have dry skin, opt for a thicker cream or one with ingredients that keep your skin hydrated.

Sun Protection: Use Sunscreen Daily

Sunscreen is crucial for protecting your skin from harmful UV rays that can cause sunburn, premature ageing and increase the risk of skin cancer. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every morning, even on cloudy days. If you’re outdoors for long periods, reapply every 2 hours.