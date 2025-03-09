TROPEX 2025: India displays naval strength in Indo-Pacific

The Indian Navy recently concluded its Theatre Level Operational Exercise (TROPEX) 2025, a large-scale maritime drill spanning from the Strait of Hormuz in the west to the Sunda and Lombok Straits in the east. Conducted between January and early March, the exercise showcased India’s growing naval power with the deployment of around 70 warships, including aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, ten submarines, and over 80 advanced aircraft. The presence of MiG-29K fighters, P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, and MH-60R Seahawks emphasized India’s expanding air capabilities. A major highlight was the joint operational integration of the Navy with the Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard, involving over 600 Army personnel and significant aerial assets such as Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs, Jaguars, and AEW&C systems.

TROPEX 2025 also marked a significant technological leap, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and network-centric operations to enhance intelligence gathering and decision-making. Unmanned aerial drones and autonomous underwater vehicles played a crucial role in surveillance and anti-submarine warfare, while cyber and electronic warfare drills prepared India to counter hybrid threats. The exercise held strategic importance amid China’s increasing naval activity in the Indian Ocean Region, particularly near India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The vast operational scope—stretching approximately 4,300 nautical miles north to south and 5,000 nautical miles east to west—reinforced India’s commitment to securing vital sea lanes and maintaining regional stability.

Beyond military preparedness, TROPEX 2025 carried diplomatic significance by positioning India as a key security partner for smaller nations in the Indian Ocean, such as Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Seychelles, and Mauritius. It laid the groundwork for future multilateral exercises like Malabar, MILAN, and La Pérouse, demonstrating India’s readiness to collaborate with allies like the U.S., Japan, Australia, and France. The exercise also signified an evolution in India’s naval doctrine, shifting from basic maritime tactics to advanced AI-driven warfare and broader strategic operations. With insights gained from TROPEX 2025, India is expected to refine its naval strategy, potentially establishing the Maritime Theatre Command and advancing plans for a third aircraft carrier, INS Vishal, solidifying its role as a dominant maritime power in the Indo-Pacific.