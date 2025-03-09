UAE Lottery announces new winners

Dubai: The UAE Lottery announced its latest winners, during its fortnightly draw. Seven lucky winners collectively won a total prize of Dh100,000. Nobody has won the grand prize of Dh100 million.

The winning numbers for the draw are 12, 22, 18, 15, 9, 27, in the days section and 10 in the months section. While the days section numbers can be matched in any order, the months section number must be an exact match to win the Dh100-million jackpot.

Seven winners took away a ‘guaranteed’ Dh100,000 with the lucky chance ID’s:

AR1662719

BG3177507

BS4398470

BQ4197018

CZ7641924

BG3184461

BJ3486542

Since its launch last year, the UAE Lottery has already made 60 residents Dh100,000 richer. However, the grand prize is still waiting to be claimed.

While tickets for the lottery can be purchased through its website, the company will soon roll out an app. The UAE Lottery is planning to “soon” sell tickets at retail spaces like convenience stores and fuel stations.

The UAE lottery is the country’s only regulated lottery operation. Ticket holders have the chance of winning any amount between Dh100 and Dh100 million. Participants can also buy scratch cards that have a top prize of Dh1 million.