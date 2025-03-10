Air India Chicago-Delhi Flight Returns Midway Over Toilet Issue

An Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi was forced to return to O’Hare International Airport after flying for over 10 hours due to a technical issue. The Boeing 777-337 ER landed safely back in Chicago on Thursday after multiple toilets on board became non-functional, leaving only one available for more than 340 passengers. The aircraft, which is equipped with 10 toilets, faced significant inconvenience due to the malfunction.

Upon arrival, passengers and crew disembarked normally, and Air India arranged accommodations to minimize disruption. The airline is currently working on alternative travel arrangements to ensure passengers reach their destination. Additionally, affected travelers are being offered full refunds for cancellations and the option to reschedule their flights without extra charges.

The incident sparked criticism on social media, with several passengers expressing frustration. Some users described the situation as “embarrassing,” while others shared past negative experiences with Air India’s international flights. One Reddit user recounted a similar incident where a flight had leaking toilet water, while another criticized the airline’s service standards, particularly on long-haul routes.