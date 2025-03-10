India-Japan joint military drill “Dharma Guardian” concludes successfully

The joint military exercise Dharma Guardian between India and Japan successfully concluded at the East Fuji training area in Japan. Held from February 24 to March 9, 2025, the exercise marked a significant milestone in bilateral defense cooperation, with participation at the company-strength level. The Indian contingent, comprising 120 personnel primarily from the MADRAS Regiment, trained alongside an equally sized contingent from the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF), represented by the 34th Infantry Regiment. The closing ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant General Toriumi Seiji, Commanding General of JGSDF’s 1st Division, who commended both nations’ troops for achieving all exercise objectives and strengthening operational readiness.

The exercise primarily focused on counter-terrorism operations in urban environments, incorporating United Nations peacekeeping elements such as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). Troops from both countries engaged in tactical drills, shared operational knowledge, and developed mutual trust through collaborative exercises. A 72-hour validation phase at the end of the exercise saw joint counter-terrorism operations in urban settings, featuring advanced techniques like heli-borne insertion, slithering, and storming. The exercise also fostered cultural exchanges, including a Yoga session led by Indian troops, demonstrations of Kalari Pattu, and Japanese martial arts displays.

This sixth edition of Dharma Guardian, initiated in 2018, has played a crucial role in enhancing military cooperation between India and Japan. The first edition was held at the Counter-Insurgency Warfare School in Vairengte, India. Over the years, the exercise has helped both nations refine their joint operational capabilities while reaffirming their shared commitment to regional security, stability, and peace. Through continued collaboration, Dharma Guardian has further solidified the strong defense partnership between the two countries.