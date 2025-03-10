Parliament clears Railways Amendment Bill after RS approval by voice vote

Parliament has passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 after the Rajya Sabha cleared it by voice vote on Monday. The bill replaces the Indian Railway Board Act of 1905, granting more autonomy to the Railway Board and streamlining operations. The Lok Sabha had previously passed the bill on December 11, 2023, during the Winter Session. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, responding to the discussion, stated that the bill aims to empower field offices, improve efficiency, and uphold cooperative federalism. He assured that the new legislation does not weaken state government powers but decentralizes decision-making by authorizing General Managers in Railway Zones to approve projects worth up to ?1,000 crore.

Vaishnaw also pointed out that non-BJP-ruled states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and West Bengal have received higher budget allocations than in previous administrations, underscoring the equitable distribution of resources. He expressed gratitude to the 25 members who contributed to the discussion and acknowledged their suggestions. The bill simplifies the legal framework by integrating provisions from the Indian Railway Board Act, 1905, and the Railways Act, 1989, reducing the need to refer to multiple laws for railway governance.

Officials clarified that the amendment does not alter the functioning of the Railway Board, Zones, or Divisions but aims to enhance efficiency and clarity in governance. By consolidating railway-related regulations into a single law, the bill seeks to modernize operations and provide a clearer legal structure, facilitating better decision-making and project execution.